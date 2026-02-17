Reach Out To Youth event fosters medical career exploration to children

Reach Out to Youth (ROTY) is a nation-wide program that encourages children ages seven to 11 to explore potential future careers in the medical field. Local chapters are run by medical students, including Michigan State University's College of Human Medicine.

On Saturday, February 21 at downtown Grand Rapids' Secchia Center, kids will be able to engage in small groups mentored by MSU medical students with hands-on activities, educating them on activities about the muscles, reflecting this year's theme "Movin' to the Beat". Parents will also be able to attend a program with a Yoga session.

ROTY begins at 9 A.M. and ends at 1 P.M., with registration beginning at 8 A.M. Sign up is free and can be complete online.

Reach Out to Youth founder Carolyn King, MD, visited the Morning Mix with MSU College of Human Medicine students Nathan Hankerson and Tanya Hammoud to share more and what activities kids can expect!

