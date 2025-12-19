Re-use, Recycle, and Renewal: Charitable Union

Charitable Union has been providing clothing to those in need among the Battle Creek community for over 130 years. While clothing donation is nothing new and always welcome for any organization, Charitable Union takes it a step further with their textile recycling program for soiled clothing that enters their doors.

The program was developed to keep damaged goods from entering landfills, and has been a part of Charitable Union's mission work for over 30 years. Those interested in donating can mark their donation boxes or bags with a large "R", ensuring that these items are to be recycled.

Recycling goes beyond clothing for Charitable Union. The organization also accepts worn-out athletic shoes that can be recycled in addition to textiles. These must be athletic shoes with laces, and Keds, Vans, or slip-on, lace-less shoes are not accepted.

Charitable Union also offers a Free Store containing clothing for infants through adults, shoes, small household items, and books. Calhoun County residents with Bridge, Medicaid, or WIC cards can visit the store Monday through Wednesday from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M., as well as the second Saturday of the month from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M.

Charitable Union is located at 85 Calhoun Street in Battle Creek. Donations can be placed inside the pink bins in their parking lot.

Visit charitableunion.org for more information. You can also call their office at (269) 964-7234 or Email info@charitableunion.org for additional inquiries,

