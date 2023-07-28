Raise money for mental health awareness at "Dubs 4 Life" disc golf tournament

Disc for Life is an organization that uses disc golf to support mental health awareness and suicide prevention. There's an event coming up that will bring people together for fun and fundraising at the 2nd annual Dubs 4 Life charity event.

Disc For Life is an organization out to help break the stigma behind mental health issues as well as suicide prevention. The mission of this tournament is to raise funds to help provide resources as well as help fund organizations that assist others with mental health conditions.

Registration costs $30 per team. Check-in and announcements start at 9, with tee-off time at 10 a.m.

The tournament will take place at Hammond Hills Disc Golf Course in Hastings on August 5.

Register at Discgolfscene.com.