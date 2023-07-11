Raise awareness of lung disease at Breathe Deep on The Blue Bridge on July 15

Taking a deep breath is something we do naturally, and often take for granted. For many, the act of breathing can be extraordinarily hard due to lung diseases. The American Lung Association is all about improving lung health, preventing lung disease, and creating a healthier world for all, and they're having a great fundraiser on the Blue Bridge to spread awareness.

On July 15, Breathe Deep on The Blue Bridge will include yoga flows, music, local vendors, refreshments, face painting, and more.

The event will be from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. with three separate free yoga flows starting at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Each flow will last approximately 30 minutes focusing on breath, balance, and flexibility. All levels are welcome and admission to the event is free.

The event will also feature a special guest speaker, and owner of Breathe Deep Bracelets, Savannah DeGraaf. Savannah lost her left lung in 2016 at age 22 and has since been on a mission to spread awareness of lung health and disease. Savannah had always been an active and healthy person, so when she found out she had a tumor on her left lung, things didn’t seem to make sense at the time. After some research, Savannah quickly realized anyone with lungs can suffer from lung cancer or disease.

All proceeds from Breathe Deep on The Blue Bridge will benefit the American Lung Association.

To make a donation, or learn more about this event, visit: breathedeeponthebluebridge.funraise.org.