Pure Michigan: A Water, Winter Wonderland

Fresh snow has fallen across the state this past week, which brings out winter sports enthusiasts across Michigan's many ski resorts. From skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, and tubing, there are plenty of opportunities for travel and experience across the Great Lakes State this holiday season and the rest of winter.

The gift of a Michigan experience can also create lifetime memories and support local communities, even during different seasons! Travel Michigan media and digital director Nick Nerbonne visited the Morning Mix to share more, including Pure Michigan's "Keep It Fresh Campaign", now active through the end of February 2026.

Visit michigan.org to plan your next getaway!

