Pumpkin-themed beverages with Drink GR's Nate Blury

Fall often brings apple flavor in food and beverages, although lately, it seems like pumpkin spice is king! Drink GR's Nate Blury returned to the Altogas patio to share a few pumpkin drink recipes viewers can try at home: an old fashioned, sangria, and hot chocolate!

Pumpkin Spice Old-Fashioned

Ingredients:



2 oz Iron Fish Bourbon

1 oz Pumpkin Spice Syrup

8 oz pumpkin puree 2 cups water 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice

2-3 Dashes Iron Fish Bitters

Large Ice Cube, bourbon cherry, and cinnamon stick as an optional garnish

Directions:

To make the cocktail, add the Iron Fish Bourbon, simple syrup, and bitters to a rocks glass with a large ice cube. Stir and garnish with a cinnamon stick.

To make the pumpkin spice syrup:



Add pumpkin puree, water, sugar, and pumpkin pie spice to a small saucepan. Bring mixture to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring constantly. Once the syrup is boiling and smooth, remove from the heat and cover. Let sit for 15 minutes. Strain the pumpkin mixture into an airtight container. Let cool completely before making the cocktail.

Syrup can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 1 week, and also tastes great in coffee or hot chocolate!

Pumpkin Spice Sangria

Ingredients:



2 apples (sliced)

2 pears (sliced)

1 Cinnamon stick

1 bottle Pinot Grigio

1 bottle dry prosecco

1 bottle sparkling apple cider

1 1/2 cups club soda

3/4 cup pumpkin pie syrup

Directions:



Combine all the ingredients in a large pitcher or bowl Stir and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving Serve over ice and garnish with an apple slice

White Chocolate & Pumpkin Hot Cocoa

Ingredients:



1 oz Bourbon

1/2 cup white chocolate chips

2 1/2 cups milk

1/4 cup pumpkin puree

1/4 tsp pumpkin spice

Whipped cream and caramel for topping

Directions:



Melt the chocolate chips in a saucepan over low-medium heat and add milk, whisking often (about 3 minutes) Once melted, add the rest of the milk, the pumpkin, and the pumpkin pie spice and stir vigorously to incorporate Pour into two mugs, add bourbon, stir Top with whipped cream, caramel sauce, and more pumpkin pie spice (optional)

Nate will also be at this year's International Wine, Beer, and Food Festival, hosting two sessions: "More Than Just Mocktails" and "Distilling in Michigan, Where You Drink Matters"!

For more drink recipes or to take part in events happening around the Grand Rapids area, join the Facebook group DrinkGR.

