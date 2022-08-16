Products new moms can't live without

When you are a new mom, trying to figure out what you do and don’t need, makes life stressful.

Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French shares smart solutions for new parents to help make life easier with a newborn.

Get baby’s clothes really clean

Arm & Hammer

Arm & Hammer Baby Detergent - $9.48

· Arm & Hammer Baby Detergent is tough on baby stains, yet gentle on skin is pediatrician and dermatologist tested, contains no preservatives, phosphates, or dyes, and is an EPA Safer Choice Certified detergent.

· Dress for Success’ Virtual Power Walk, Presented by Arm & Hammer Laundry, takes place on August 27 & 28 and aims to help women move forward, one step at a time.

· To learn more or register to virtually power walk in solidarity with women around the globe, visit www.armandhammer.com/dress-for-success.

Available at Walmart and online.

Sposie

· Sposie Booster Pads

· OVERNIGHT COMFORT FOR YOUR BABY BOY & GIRL: The Sposie baby diaper boosters were designed to absorb excess moisture from your little one’s diaper and keep them comfy as well as rash-free during nighttime.

Sposie Dribbles

· A MUST-HAVE FOR YOUR KID’S POTTY TRAINING JOURNEY: Sposie Dribbles are the most innovative potty training pads for kids that will add another layer of comfort and protection to your kid’s potty training time.

· Simply attach the adhesive pad to your child’s underwear and be always prepared for any potential leaks- at home, on the go, or anyplace else.

Available online at Amazon.

Pottery Barn Kids

· Classic Diaper Bag: This chic diaper bag is stylish enough to take anywhere. With three interior pockets, sturdy and adjustable shoulder straps, and a handy changing pad, it can carry everything a parent needs to have at hand.

· Sheep Organic Muslin Swaddle Set: Wrap baby up in this swaddle set, featuring three prints of playful sheep, safari animals, and mini diamonds in sweet watercolor hues. Each piece is made with pure organic cotton muslin that’s lightweight, breathable, and oh-so-soft next to your little one’s skin.

Shop in-store at Pottery Barn Kids or online at potterybarnkids.com.

Chicco

Chicco Dash Instant Setup Playard - $199.99 | Chicco Dash Play Panel Accessory - $29.99

· The new Dash Playard from Chicco is equipped with a one-hand easy open and fold function to help parents and caregivers set up with ease.

· Simply press down on the center hub with one hand, secure the mattress and the Dash™ is ready to go.

· Then, a one-hand pull releases the locking mechanism for an instant fold.

· Even better - the Dash opens with the bassinet inside and stays attached when folded for ultimate convenience, so there's no need to remove and reinstall the bassinet every time you store the play yard!

· A zip-on play panel is sold separately and features a fun, safari motif with vivid colors and fun fabric animal characters that babies can engage with to encourage creativity and developmental play.

Find online at chiccousa.com.

To find details on all of these smart products for new parents, head to @momhint on Instagram.