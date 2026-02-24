Prepare for your spring renos at the West Michigan Home and Garden Show

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Spring will be here before we know it, and now is the perfect opportunity to plan ahead for your 2026 remodels at the West Michigan Home and Garden Show.

Setting up at DeVos Place from February 26 through March 1, 12 custom-built gardens will showcase blooming plants and flowers, along with a Garden and Art market featuring booths selling decor, accessories, and more from local West Michigan businesses.

The show will feature 300 local exhibitors to help with projects inside and outside of your home, including five seminar stages with 80 seminars across the multi-day event. Regardless of the size of your project, there is something for everyone looking to spruce up their space or tackle that long-awaited project for warmer weather months.

The show runs from 2 P.M. to 8 P.M. on Thursday, 12 P.M. to 9 P.M. on Friday, 10 A.M. to 8 P.M. on Saturday, and 11 A.M. to 5 P.M. on Sunday.

Tickets are $5 for children ages six to 14 and $12 for adults. Children under five receive free admission, and multi-day adult tickets are available for $18.

West Michigan Home and Garden Show show manager Derek Lancioni sat down with Todd to share more about the event's growth over the years and what visitors can expect this year!

Visit grhomeshow.com for more information and to purchase tickets. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

