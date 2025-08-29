Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Prepare back-to-school lunches in style with Meijer

Beth Eggleston, Meijer Manager of Health and Nutrition Services shares tips for successful and healthy school lunches
Meijer Back to School Lunch Supplies sponsored
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The majority of West Michigan school districts began the start of the school year this past week, but that doesn't mean all preparations slow down - preparing healthy lunches are still just as important.

Meijer is a one-stop shop for lunch supplies, including fresh fruits and veggies, snacks, and even stylish, functional lunch boxes and water bottles.

Beth Eggleston, Meijer Manager of Health and Nutrition Services, visited the Morning Mix with a plethora of Meijer goodies to share tips for successful meal prepping for your child's school lunches this year.

Visit meijer.com for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NN Neighbor News Generic Siderail promo.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter