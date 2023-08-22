Polish Heritage Festival returns to Calder Plaza on August 25-27

The Polish Heritage Festival returns to Grand Rapids, a three-day festival filled with Polish food, music, and culture, from August 25-27.

This year's festival is a huge milestone for the Polish Heritage Society, as it celebrates 60 years of Polish culture.

Admission to this fun, family-friendly event is free, with live music, dancing, and some of the best Polish food in West Michigan. There will also be a drink tent, a Paczki eating contest, as well as kids activities.

The Polish Heritage Festival will take place on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Discover a complete event schedule at polishheritagesociety.com.