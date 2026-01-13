Polar Plunge returning to benefit Special Olympics Michigan

The Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) for Special Olympics brings awareness and fundraising for Special Olympics around the world, named after law enforcement personnel carrying the Flame of Hope at Special Olympics games. The Polar Plunge remains the largest fundraising event for the LETR, providing year-round funding and program opportunities to Special Olympics athletes. As the highlight of the Polar Plunge, participants jump into a tub of cold water in the middle of winter.

In Michigan, there will be 27 state-wide events contributing to the cause, with Grand Rapids' Plunge taking place on Saturday, February 14. Registration for the Plunge itself opens at 1 P.M., with the event beginning at 2 P.M., although advanced registration and fundraising is encouraged. Those who raise a minimum of $100 will receive a 2026 Polar Plunge sweatshirt and the chance to Plunge, with more incentive options as more money is raised.

While individuals can participate in fundraising and plunging, team building is encouraged - the more participants, the more money raised!

SOMI athlete MacKean Campbell and GRPD officer Ian Graham sat down with Michelle to talk about the event and how the community can participate.

Visit plungemi.org for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook.

