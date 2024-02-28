Plan your spring break trip to Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The countdown to spring break 2024 has begun! Join the fun at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel from March 22 through April 7.

Spring Break 2024

There will be face painting, balloon twisting, an i-Wall interactive gaming experience, cultural presentations by the Saginaw Chippewa India Tribe, Easter Egg Hunt, and so much more.

For the full schedule, visit soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2 to reserve your spring break stay today.

Snow Much Fun Package

First up, have a snowball at Soaring Eagle Properties with their Snow Much Fun room package. Book a room at The Retreat or The Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel and get $50 of premium play for up to two adults that you can use at the Soaring Eagle Casino. When you book at the water park, all the guests get waterpark passes as well. This offer is valid Sundays through Thursdays only.

Snow Days at the Waterpark

Even more reason to wish for a snow day! If your school is closed because of weather, and it's safe enough to drive, treat the kids to a day at the Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel for only $10 per person. Kids 3 and under are free. Snow passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis. They recommend calling ahead to check availability and to reserve your passes call 989-817-4801.

BOGO Waterpark Passes

It's "BOGO" full-day passes. Purchase one full-day pass and get one free. This deal will run now through March 15, Monday through Friday. Some exclusions may apply. Call 989-817-4801 to reserve your passes today.

Splash Bash Cabana Birthday Party

If someone has a special birthday coming up, why not make it a splash with Soaring Eagles' Splash Bash Cabana Birthday Party? You'll get all-day access in a private cabana plus waterpark passes for you and up to 8 guests. Each Splash Bash Cabana Birthday Party also comes with 8 bottles of water and a dozen cupcakes. Splash Bash Cabana Birthday Parties start at $299. For more information, if you have questions or to book a Splash Bash Cabana Birthday Party, call 989-817-4825 to speak with a party planning specialist.

To take advantage of these deals or to learn more, head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2.