Pink and Powerful Breakfast empowers and uplifts women

Women provide so much in their careers and caregiving. Often times, putting others ahead runs the risk of neglecting one's own health.

A community event, The Pink and Powerful Networking Breakfast, is inviting both women and men to attend this year's event, where women leaders will share stories and insight on overcoming life's obstacles, leadership, and hope.

This year's event will be August 13 at the Watermark Country Club, located at 1600 Galbraith Avenue SE in Grand Rapids from 8 A.M. to 9:15 A.M. The event will also feature a "friend-raiser" to benefit the American Cancer Society.

Tickets are $20 and available for purchase online. You can also RSVP to the event on Facebook.

Kaela Chambers, Senior Development Manager and Christa Klein, VP Client Experience for Priority Health and Chair of ACS Volunteer Leadership Council West Michigan, sat down with Michelle to discuss the event.

