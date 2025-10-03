Pilates For A Purpose: One student's mission to help animals in need

FRUITPORT, Mich. — At just 21 years old, Grand Rapids Community College student Olivia Keefe has turned her passion for Pilates into a powerful way to give back. She founded Pilates for a Purpose, a nonprofit initiative that hosts donation-based Pilates classes in local parks across West Michigan.

Since launching, Olivia has raised more than $4,000, providing food, shelter, and care for over 150 animals through local rescues and shelters. What makes her work unique is that she’s built this entirely on her own—planning, marketing, teaching classes, and donating every dollar without a team or organizational backing.

Her mission has become even more personal in recent months. After losing her beloved dog to Cushing’s disease, Olivia has dedicated part of her efforts toward supporting shelters and raising awareness for Cushing’s disease research—turning her grief into a cause that can help other animals and families.

“Pilates for a Purpose proves that one person really can make a difference,” Olivia shared. “Every class, every dollar, every animal helped is a step toward a kinder community.”

While classes are wrapped up for the fall season, Olivia hopes to bring Pilates for a Purpose back this winter and again next summer.

Make sure to follow along for Pilates for a Purpose updates on Facebook and Instagram.

