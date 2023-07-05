Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Pigeon Creek Shakespeare Company brings free theatre to Pleasant Park

Performances taking place July 8, 15, and 16.
Posted at 10:59 AM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 12:52:40-04

For 25 years, The Pigeon Creek Shakespeare Company has been bringing performances of Shakespeare's works to Michigan audiences in a variety of non-traditional theatre venues. Now this summer, the troupe is bringing theatre to parks around West Michigan during Midsummer Madness.

Midsummer Madness is a shortened version of A Midsummer Night's Dream with lots of physical comedy and a cast of eight actors.

Midsummer Madness will play in Pleasant Park in Heritage Hill in Grand Rapids on July 8, 15, and 16 at 7 p.m. These performances are completely free to attend.

Audience members should prepare for outdoor performances with lawn chairs, blankets, and bug spray.

To discover more shows, visit pcshakespeare.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward