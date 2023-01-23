Paws With a Cause offering Doggie Grams for Valentine's Day

Know someone who needs some slobbery kisses on Valentine's Day? The perfect gift to give, while giving back to a charitable cause, is sending a Doggie Gram from Paws With A Cause during Valentine's Day.

When ordering a Doggie Gram from Paws With A Cause, a PAWS Dog will come to the office or place of business to cuddle and love on the staff for Valentine’s Day. Dogs range from a 6-month-old PAWS Dog to a full-grown PAWS Dog. A little Valentine and props for photo ops are also included in the Doggie Gram.

For a $250 donation to Paws With A Cause, staff and volunteers will make a special delivery of one PAWS Dog to a business, or for a $500 donation, get more than one dog for playtime.

PAWS Doggie Grams will be delivered by appointment starting on Friday, February 10, and ending on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

To place an order, fill out the form at pawswithacause.org. Orders must be completed by February 1.

Paws With A Cause is a non-profit organization that custom trains Assistance Dogs for people with disabilities and Facility Dogs for community organizations like schools and hospitals.