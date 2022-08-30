Paw Paw Wine and Harvest Festival returns Sept. 9-11

The corks will soon be popping at the Paw Paw Wine and Harvest Festival on September 9-11.

The whole weekend of the festival is packed with events for friends and families of all ages. From the all-ages grape stomp to the wine and beer tastings to the craft show and parade, there’s certain to be something for everyone.

Besides wine tasting, events during the festival include grape stomping, and parade, a pickleball tournament, a duck race, a book sale, a kayaking race, a 5K run and walk, a bike tour, an arts and craft show, and so much more.

The event is free to attend.

Get a complete schedule of events and learn more at wineandharvestfestival.com.

