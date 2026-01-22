Odd Side Ales opens new location in Fruitport

Odd Side Ales began as a micro-brewery in Grand Haven. They offer unique craft beer options with year-round and seasonal favorites, and now distribute to 11 states outside of Michigan.

The taproom's success has recently lead Odd Side Ales to open a new location in Fruitport, at 50 Park Street in the former Fifth Third Bank building. Named "Odd Side Social Brews", the new location operates as a coffee shop in the morning and early afternoon before transitioning to a taproom in the evening. The new location will also feature a kitchen.

Odd Side Ales' Head Bartender Beth Cramton and Head of Sales Jake Kempster visited the Morning Mix to share more about the expansion.

Visit oddsideales.com for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

