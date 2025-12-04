Northwestern Mutual Foundation childhood cancer scholarship applications open

Each day, over 1,000 families around the world receive a childhood cancer diagnosis. The financial challenges of navigating a diagnosis exceed treatment, and over half of families lose a significant amount of household income because of it.

The Northwestern Mutual Foundation has been helping families alleviate the financial burden of a childhood cancer diagnosis by offering two scholarships through their Childhood Cancer Scholarship Program (CCSP). Childhood cancer survivors and their siblings are eligible to apply, and the CCSP is currently the only cancer-related scholarship program in the U.S. that recognizes the challenges siblings of patients face in wake of a cancer diagnosis.

Over 370 scholarships have been awarded with a total of over $3 million. Many of these recipients choose to pursue fields of medicine for their career paths, and as of the 2025-26 school year, 54% of scholarship recipients pursued degrees in the medical field.

Applications for the 2026-27 school year are now open, and close February 2, 2026. The Northwestern Mutual Foundation will award a combined $500,000 in scholarships for 25 survivors and 25 siblings, receiving $5,000 each with the option to renew for a second year.

Michelle spoke with Northwestern Mutual Foundation president Steve Radke over Zoom to discuss the program.

Visit northwesternmutual-foundation.com for more information and to apply.

