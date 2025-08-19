NorthStar Care Community announces partnership with Beads of Courage

Beads Of Courage is an organization that helps pediatric patients document their health journey through beads of different sizes, shapes, and colors. Different stages of treatment, a milestone, or moment of courage are represented through a single bead, resulting in a beautiful, tangible piece of art.

NorthStar Care Community, already established for their compassion in pallative and hospice care, has announced a partnership with Beads Of Courage. This time, the partnership honors patients entering hospice care through their own treatment stages, milestones, and moments of courage.

In addition, the Carry A Bead Initiative invites the public to support these patients on their journey during end-of-life care by carrying a NorthStar Bead with them, then returning it with a message of encouragement. The bead is then gifted to someone in hospice care, ensuring that these patients are not alone in their health journey.

Dr. Bradd Hemker, Pediatric Hospice Medical Director at NorthStar Care Community, and Marcie Hillary, Executive Vice President and Chief Experience Office at NorthStar Care Community, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the partnership.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok