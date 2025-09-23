Noorthoek Academy to host Big Step Fun Walk

Noorthoek Academy offers continuing education and an affordable college experience for adults with intellectual disabilities. The academic institution explores natural sciences and liberal arts while allowing students the opportunity to build self-confidence and independence. Last year, Noorthoek served over 100 students across West Michigan.

Their annual fundraiser, the Big Step Walk, is returning on Saturday, September 27 at Dwight Lydell Park in Comstock Park. Student registration, a silent auction, and raffle will take place from 10:30 A.M. to 11:25 A.M., while the 2K walk begins at 11:30 A.M.

At 12:30 P.M., a lunch and prizes, games, music, and dancing will celebrate the conclusion of the fundraiser. The walk is open to all ages, free to attend, and sponsorships are still available. Donations are also accepted.

All proceeds will benefit Noorthoek Academy students, allowing students with intellectual disabilities to take that big step in furthering their academic enrichment.

Noorthoek Academy's Executive Director, Lyn VanTol, and student Matthew Emert visited the Morning Mix to discuss the event and programs Noorthoek provides its students.

Visit noorthoekacademy.org for more information.

