New year, new wardrobe with Mommy N Me Resale's Closet Clean Out Challenge

Thrifting and consigning wardrobe has been trending in recent years, and for good reason. Besides reducing waste for the articles of clothing themselves, consignment benefits the customer and shop by keeping high quality items in circulation at reasonable price points versus a value received up-front.

Mommy N Me is a family-owned consignment shop specializing in infant, toddler, and maternity wardrobes. Featuring a carefully-inspected, variety of clothing for various sizes and seasons, there is something to be found for those seeking high quality items and saving money as children grow fast.

Furthering that sustainability is Mommy N Me's Closet Clean Out Challenge, happening through January 10. For every consignment item brought in, customers will receive one raffle ticket for a drawing to win a $120 giveaway basket!

Mommy N Me Resale is located at 579 E 8th St in Holland. They are open from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. Monday through Friday, 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. on Saturdays, and closed Sundays.

Mommy N Me Resale Owner Jennah Almanza visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit mommynmeresale.myshopify.com for more information. You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram, or RSVP to the event on Facebook.

