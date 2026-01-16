New pilates studio opening at Knapp's Corner

Pilates is growing as an exercise for all ages, transforming both mind and body for individuals to feel and perform their best in life. With many different studios to choose from, finding the right fit for the beginners to experts can feel overwhelming

Founded by instructor and industry leader with over 26 years of experience Ahme Bovee, Bovee Pilates features world class instructors and unique training to the Grand Rapids area. After spending 18 years in East Grand Rapids, Bovee Pilates is expanding with a second location at 2211 E Beltline Ave, right at Knapp's Corner.

The studio will have a grand opening celebration tonight from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. There will be special promotional offers available, music, as well as light food and refreshments.

Ahme sat down with Michelle to share more about the growth of her business and what guests can expect tonight!

Visit boveepilates.com for more information, including class sign-up. You can also follow on Facebook for updates.

