New ice cream and sandwich shop "The Zoo Scoop" opens in Kalamazoo

There's a new ice cream shop in Kalamazoo, serving up smiles, sandwiches, and over 40 flavors of Hershey's ice cream.

Located at 3236 Stadium Drive, The Zoo Scoop was founded by Kalamazoo native Bradley Romstadt, whose background in the hospitality industry lead him to create a place for the community to come together through food.

Ice cream can be served either as a single, double, or triple in a waffle cone or sundae. Floats and shakes are also part of the menu, with signature toppings of chocolate, caramel, hot fudge, and more available for customers to choose from.

Besides ice cream and sandwiches, the shop also features a menu of paninis, wraps, and dirty sodas.

Each day of the week offer different specials, from $4 beverages, $2 off paninis and wraps, free toppings, and more.

Bradley sat down with Todd and Michelle with some product samples to share more about the business, which just recently had their grand opening!

Visit thezooscoop.com for more information including a full menu, or follow them on Facebook.

