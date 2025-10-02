New horror-themed store provides year-round spookiness

Spirit Halloween might be taking up shop this time of year, but what if you want to keep that spooky season all year long?

Alive Again, located at 1541 Plainfield Avenue in Grand Rapids, is a horror-themed store for enthusiasts open year-round. The shop, owned by Carl and Nicole Crocker, provides a carefully curated collection of horror collectibles, such as posters, keychains, merchandise, and special autographed memorabilia.

Alive Again also features horror-themed books and movies on all formats, including VHS, DVD, and Blu-ray.

Their current hours are 12 P.M. to 6 P.M. Wednesday through Saturday and 12 P.M. to 5 P.M. on Sundays.

Carl joined Todd and Michelle on the All Seasons Living patio (with some rare merchandise!) to talk about the store.

