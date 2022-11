Lovers of beer and whiskey will want to head down to New Holland Brewery for its biggest Barrel Bash celebration yet!

Barrel Bash is a 10-day celebration where they'll be serving up a multitude of barrel-aged beer and whiskey.

Plus, there will be new and vintage releases available for sale at their stores.

The celebrations will take place November 18-27 at their Grand Rapids and Holland locations.

Learn more at newhollandbrew.com.