New documentary features Michigan athlete's rise to Team USA OCR national team

Michigan native John Huffman is an athlete for Obstacle Course Racing (OCR), bringing his passion for fitness and suicide prevention awareness together as he will represent Team USA for the OCR National Team in international events throughout 2026.

This representation comes after just beginning his OCR journey in 2024, winning a 7th place finish in the Spartan National Sprint Series tour and 21st place international finish in the Spartan Trifecta World Championship standings.

He is also the recent subject of the documentary "Why Do Hard Things", produced by Eldon Palmer. The film details John's vulnerability as an athlete and individual, reminding audiences that it is worth doing the hard thing.

The film has a runtime of 42 minutes and is available to watch for free on YouTube.

John and Eldon visited the Morning Mix to share more about John's journey, the film, and what the rest of 2026 holds for John's OCR career.

