New concerts announced at Soaring Eagle Casino

Need to sneak away for a few hours with the family or perhaps a little more of an extended stay that every age will love? Soaring Eagle Waterpark is the answer!

It's National Bunny Day on September 24 and 25. Make a carrot bookmark on Friday and a bunny ear headband on Saturday.

The month of October has some Spooktacular things in store! A buffet will take place every Friday and Saturday at the family restaurant throughout the entire month. The Carnival of Mystery will take place on October 1-3, where you can get a balloon from Pennywise.

October 7-10 is virtually Halloween with face painting and caricatures. The following weekend will be Chills and Thrills October 14-17.

All month long in September, it's $114,000 Friday Frenzy. From 7-10 p.m. one winner will be drawn each hour to win a share of $16,000 in cash and Premium Play. At 11 p.m. one Lucky Access Club Member will win $10,000 in cash and $2,500 in Premium Play.

Go big at Bourbon and Bacon on October 2. The Entertainment Hall transforms into a delicious sampling fest and features live performances from Lous Gramm, founding a member and original lead singer of Foreigner and Asia featuring John Payne.

Want to relax? The spa has a couple of awesome packages for ultimate R&R. Enjoy a 50-minute warm vanilla bourbon wrap for only $80 available in August and September. Another great option is a 50-minute peppermint and orange aroma massage for only $105 in August and September. Call the spa to book an appointment at (989)-775-5403.

Motown legends The Temptations and Four Tops bring their decades of talent to the stage on November 27. Those tickets are ready to be snagged at etix.com.

Country music lovers will be ecstatic to know that Dustin Lynch is making his way to Mt. Pleasant on December 3. Tickets go on sale on September 18.

When the cold weather moves in, the Beach Boys Holiday Harmonies will warm things up on December 17. The group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequaled in America's musical history.

The holiday spirit will come to life with the musician tenor talents of Jonathan Antoine's Christmasland Live. Tickets also go on sale on September 18.

Get ready to dance and sing along to Grammy award-winning superstar, Nelly, with special guest Twista. They're hitting the stage on November 6.

Also added, country music lovers will want to snag tickets for Travis Tritt's November 12 show.

Hunks: The Show will wow audiences on November 13. This Magic Mike-style male revue has high energy and choreography.

The wildly popular rapper, actor, and filmmaker Ice Cube is coming to Soaring Eagle on October 9.

Also new to the lineup, Goo Goo Dolls are hitting the stage on October 22. Some of their most popular songs include "Name", "Slide", and "Iris."

The outdoor summer concert series will also feature country artist and Grammy Award-Winning entertainer Tim McGraw with special guest Lauren Alaina hit the stage on September 18 at 8 p.m.

Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and Hate Breek tickets are still up for grabs too on September 24.

Then, the Barenaked Ladies will take the stage on October 1.

Also, make sure to tickets for Los Kumbia Kings on October 23 for a night of music blending bilingual hits, urban American hip-hop, and reggae.

While you're at the box office, grab tickets to Boyz II Men too! The iconic R&B group takes the Entertainment Hall stage on October 30.

To purchase tickets to these shows, go to etix.com, the Soaring Eagle Box Office, or call 1-800-514-3849.

