New children's book about service dog has local organization ties

John Kelly has been writing and illustrating children's books since 1990. His newest release, Andy , tells the story of a puppy from Canine Companions, a non-profit organization that provides service dogs to adults, children, and veterans at no cost. Andy is also based on the animated short film of the same name.

Andy retails for $19.95 and can be purchased on the Canine Companions website. All proceeds benefit the organization's mission of providing more trained service dogs.

The Great Lakes Volunteer Chapter is a local chapter of Canine Companions. Based in Grand Rapids, volunteer puppy raisers raise the next generation of service dogs. Volunteers can also sponsor a puppy on their service dog journey, and sponsors receive a personalized merchandise kit as well as updates on the service dog's training journey.

Bill and Linda Cleveland, volunteer puppy raisers through the Great Lakes Volunteer Chapter, visited the Morning Mix with their pup-in-training, Jessup, to discuss the book and organization.

Visit canine.org for more information.

