New book documents women's history within the textile industry

“Drawing on archaeological, anthropological, historical, literary, and personal accounts, Nehrig argues persuasively for the centrality of [textile] work … from prehistory to the present... A thoughtful, deeply researched contribution to women’s history.”



—Kirkus Reviews

Textiles serve as a necessity in clothing, storytelling in art forms such as quilting, and therapy in creativity. Historically, it was an industry deemed as "women's work", and present all over the world.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, psychologist and author Nicole Nehrig found herself knitting more, and used her curiosity and reflection to think about the role women played in the industry.

With Her Own Hands: Women Weaving Their Stories documents the history and significance of how women have “written with thread”, traveling all over the world to learn about various fields of textile work, such as knitting, sewing, quilting, weaving, embroidery, and more.

The book, retailing for $32.99, features eight pages of illustration amid a different chapter focusing on aspects of human connection and development. It is available to purchase online.

Nicole spoke to Michelle over Zoom to talk about the novel.

