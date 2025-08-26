New book and app help navigate living with ADHD

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, is one of the most commonly diagnosed medical disorders. It is typically marked by inattention, impulsivity, and hyperactivity.

While common for children to be diagnosed, older adults have been seeing a rise in diagnoses in recent years. In the United States, a little over seven percent of children ages three to 17 live with ADHD, while one in 23 adults live with it.

Regardless of the age of diagnosis, ADHD can impact academic, professional, and social development. Thankfully, a wide variety of treatment options are available, such as medicinal, behavioral, and therapeutic. A variety of tools are also available.

One such tool integrates technology and literature, allowing those living with ADHD to address time management, organization, accountability, and dialing in, or TOAD. The MyTOAD App combines tools to assist executive function skills, and can be used for users of ADHD of all ages.

The app is designed by licensed social worker and ADHD and executive functioning skills coach, Hannah Bookbinder after utilizing strategies she developed in her practice. Hannah has also released a book, Unlock Your Inner Superhero: Conquering the Challenges of ADHD , which is designed for neurodivergent kids to further navigate living with ADHD as well as validate, empower, and inspire them to reach their full potential.

The app is available to download on the Apple App Store and the book, retailing for $18.99, is available for purchase online.

Hannah visited the Morning Mix over Zoom to discuss these two tools and the impact it has provided to those living with ADHD.

