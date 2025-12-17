New app "The Pastor's Desk" helps churches organize digital resources

During this busy time of year for many churches, organization for people, events, and sermon planning can become overwhelming. Whether churches have stayed with organizing through pen-and-paper or have been embracing technology to assist in operations and planning, sometimes, having too much - or too many resources spread thin - can lose sight of the bigger ministry picture.

A new ministry software, "The Pastor's Desk", helps churches of all sizes ensure that there is a one-stop shop for pastoral needs. Created by lead pastor of Nashville Church of the Nazarene Justin Schultz, The Pastor's Desk features easy-to-access resources for pastoral staff, such as sermon organization, outline builders, illustrated resources, annual report construction, pastoral care resources, and more. It can also be used to manage a church's directory and have other pastors connect with other church leaders.

Those who sign up can get a free trial with the promotional code PDFREEACCOUNT.

Justin sat down with Todd to share more about the app.

