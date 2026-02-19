New app "Blessn" brings uplifting content, kindness, and support

It is too easy in this day and age to fall into the trap of online doomscrolling and feel drained from the onslaught of negative news. A new lifestyle app developed by Gerald Jones is available to uplift individuals, inspire others, and spread goodness.

"Blessn" (pronounced "bless-in") celebrates positivity in the world, where users can share uplifting content, connect with others, and change hearts and communities. While the app is faith-based, anyone can download and contribute to the movement and support people in their personal development.

Blessn is available to download for free on iOS and Android.

Gerald spoke to Todd over Zoom to share more.

Visit blessn.com for more information. You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram.

