National Lighthouse Day: celebrating Michigan's best

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

August 7 is National Lighthouse Day, and Michigan is home to 129 lighthouses. Contrary to what many may think, that is more than any other state in the country! The Great Lakes shoreline stretches over 3,200 miles and serves as an active waterway, meaning these lighthouses are critical to mariners.

Not only do Michigan lighthouses provide that navigation, they also make for tourism spots across the state. Todd spoke with Pure Michigan Vice President Kelly Wolgamott over Zoom to discuss a few of those 129 lighthouses to plan your next vacation stop!

Built in 1907, St. Joseph's North Pier Lighthouses are connected via an elevated catwalk. This allows lighthouse keepers to safely walk between them during storms and high waves. It is open for self-guided tours during the summer.

Built in 1858, the Point Betsie Lighthouse situated north of Frankfort and south of Sleeping Bear Dunes offers a beautiful natural setting right along Lake Michigan. Public tours are open from Memorial Day weekend through mid-October.

Originally built in 1853, the Tawas Point Lighthouse on Lake Huron was a mile inland by the 1870s, due to the shifting geology of Lake Huron. A second lighthouse needed to be built, and the inland location is within Tawas Point State Park - perfect for your Pure Michigan outdoor recreation!

Built in 1851, Eagle Harbor Lighthouse is along Lake Superior and is still an active navigational aid. The grounds are open year-round, while the lighthouse and museums are open mid-June through mid-October.

Michiganders can help preserve the state's historic lighthouses by purchasing the "Save Our Lights" license plate when registering vehicles.

