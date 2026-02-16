National Cherry Festival celebrating 100 Years in 2026

The National Cherry Festival is one of Michigan's premiere summer destinations. Based in Traverse City, the festival celebrates local agriculture and community in the Cherry Capital of the World with a variety of events taking place throughout the city. This year's festival returns July 4 through 11.

2026 also marks 100 years of the National Cherry Festival, where events run from 9 A.M. to 11 P.M. each day with over 150 events scheduled to take place. Event highlights include the airshow with aviation demonstrations and displays, farmers markets, carnival rides, arts and crafts, beach activities, bicycle rides, cherry pie eating contests, pit spitting contests, parades, and more.

Additionally, Bow Wow and Soulja Boy, The Fray, and Justin Moore will perform on the Pepsi Bayside Music Stage on July 5, 8, and 10.

Most events are free to attend, with a full event list and more information can be found at cherryfestival.org.

Festival Executive Director Kat Paye and 2026 National Cherry Queen Ainslee Hewitt visited the Morning Mix to share more!

