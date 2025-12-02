National Broadway Theatre presents "Who's Holiday!"

The National Broadway Theatre is a professional, non-profit theater company that brings a diverse array of performances, but also hires local and nationwide performers while being paid for their work as well as offer classes and workshops.

For the holiday season, the Theatre is bringing "Who's Holiday" as their final performance of 2025. This one-woman show follows Cindy Lou Who as an adult living in a trailer outside of Whoville as she recounts her life since meeting the Grinch.

Showtimes run December 12 through 21, with matinees for the December 14 and December 21 shows. All performances will be at the Ambrosia Theater, located 959 Lake Drive in Grand Rapids.

The show is for mature audiences only. Tickets range from $28 to $35 depending on seating, with Sunday matinees being a pay-what-you-choose.

National Broadway Theatre Founding Artistic Director Jacob Dunham and leading actress Keeley Robinson visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit nationalbraodwaytheatre.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

