National Alliance on Mental Illness brings education through free programs

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is the largest grassroots mental health organization nationwide. There are chapters in all 50 states, including the Southwest Michigan branch based in Kalamazoo.

NAMI provides advocacy, education, and support to those living with mental health conditions as well as provide resources to their families. They provide free programs both nationally and locally, as well as host public events to continue fighting the stigma towards mental health.

One of the key programs NAMI offers is their Ending The Silence program, which brings a 50-minute mental health presentation to middle and high school students. The presentation can be offered in classes, groups, or after-school programs, providing that advocacy, education, and support to students.

They are always looking for volunteer opportunities, and donations to continue their programming are always welcome.

Brant Gauthier, President of NAMI Southwest Michigan and NAMI Vice President and Programs Coordinator Mable Hoskins sat down with Todd to share more.

Visit namiswmich.org for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook or call (844) 783-5522.

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, help is available by calling the national suicide crisis hotline at 988.

