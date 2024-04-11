Watch Now
Must-see events coming to Grand Rapids in April

A run-down of events happening in West Michigan featuring Magic 104.9's Lisha-B.
Posted at 12:21 PM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 12:21:46-04

Life is better with friends, and even better when the friend group gets to go out to events around the town.

Lisha B, an afternoon radio personality on Magic 104.9, highlights some of the hottest events coming to Grand Rapids for people of all ages and lifestyles.

  • The Grand Rapids Lantern Festival - APRIL 10, 2024 - JUNE 16, 2024
  • Dad (figure) & Kids Night Out - APRIL 12, 2024 - BattleGR Tactical Games
  • AJR - APRIL 14, 2024 - 7:30 PM - 11:00 PM - Van Andel Arena
  • Jessica Kirson Live! - APRIL 20, 2024 - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
  • Tori Kelly- Purple Skies Tour - APRIL 27, 2024 - The Intersection
