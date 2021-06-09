Must-have summer gear to protect your skin

Now that COVID-19 restrictions are lifting and school's out for the summer, families are excited to go outside and enjoy time together.

Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French shares smart and safe ways to have fun in the sun with the family.

Coolibar

· Coolibar makes UPF 50+ clothing that blocks 98% of UVA/UVB rays.

· Because the protection is in the fabric, it never washes off!

· Wherever the fabric covers your skin, you’re protected all day long.

· They have swimsuits for enjoying the water, coverups for when you’re lounging poolside, and sun hats to keep your face, neck, and shoulders covered.

· Coolibar’s creates technically elegant designs that are always UPF 50+ and always sun safe.

· Each piece is comfortable and actually keeps you cool out in the sun.

· They encourage everyone to cover more, protect more, live sun safely.

Sea Star Beachwear

· Sea Star Beachwear's water shoes are traditional in design yet contemporary in function.

· The quick-drying neoprene upper, self-draining grommets, and non-marking, non-skid rubber sole allow for an effortless transition from the ocean to the boat to the sidewalk and beyond.

· Their timeless collections feature solid colors and prints that are perfect for the resort or urban lifestyle.

· It’s the perfect shoe for ocean swimming, strolling shell-strewn beaches, boat decks, or rainy city pavement.

· Don’t be afraid to get your shoes wet! They love to swim and they love to dry in the sun.

·Use code MOMHINT10 for 10% off.

PARA’KITO

· Wherever adventure takes you, they have long-lasting devices for everyone.

· Refillable and waterproof.

· PARA’KITO® uses a proven and patented formula of all-essential oils that shield your body from mosquitoes, as the oils mask the odors they’re attracted to.

·Provides constant protection up to 15 days per refill.

·Diffuses a blend of 7 natural essential oils - DEET-Free.

·Works in all climate zones - temperate & tropical. It's even waterproof!

amika:

· Bust Your Brass Intense Repair Mask is a rich, ultra-violet moisturizing mask that works to tone brassy hues, repair damaged hair, and prevent future breakage.

· Its formula is packed with ultra-violet pigments, nourishing sea buckthorn plus bond cure technology, vegan proteins, and plant butter and has been clinically proven to repair dry, damaged, and brittle hair​.

·Bring out the best and brightest shades of blonde, silver, and grey​—whether natural or enhanced—while providing intense hydration, instantly detangling and improving shine and softness.

To find details on all of these smart summer products head to @momhint on Instagram.