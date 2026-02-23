Muskegon's Cinema Carousel to screen award-winning indie film

"I Agree With You" is an independent film produced by Grand Valley State University alumni John Otterbacher and Directed and Produced by Muskegon native Jake VanKersen. With a budget of $22,000, crew of eight, and cast of two, the film was created with the Independent Film Alliance Chicago's fiscal sponsorship program and filmed in only five days.

"I Agree With You" focuses on a thirty-something couple that spend a rare day off together at home, where as time progresses, cracks in the relationship slowly reveal themselves, and an element of role-playing soon takes over.

The film has been a hit across the Midwest film festival circuit, winning "Best Feature" at the 2025 Lake Michigan Film Festival, "Best Feature (Out of State) at the 2025 Royal Starr Film Festival, and even taking home "Best Direction" and "Audience Choice Award" at the 2025 Grand Rapids Film Festival.

A special screening will take place at Muskegon's Cinema Carousel, which is also VanKersen's former place of employment as a teenager. The screenings will run February 27 through March 1 at different times:



February 27 - 7:00 PM

February 28 - 4:00 PM and 6:05 PM

March 1 - 4:00 PM and 6:05 PM

Tickets for the screening are $13.50. Cinema Carousel is located at 4289 Grand Haven Rd.

Jake and John visited the Morning Mix over Zoom to discuss the project.

Visit celebrationcinema.com for more information on the film and purchase tickets in advance.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok