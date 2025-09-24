Muskegon opens first cat cafe "The Whisker Room"

West Michigan has seen its share of cat cafes opening up in the area. From downtown Grand Rapids' Happy Cat Cafe to Kalamazoo's Cat Cafe & Rescue, these cozy spaces allow people to support a small business by enjoying a cup of coffee or snack and snuggle with cats.

Cat Cafes offer adoption programs through local shelters to ensure that cats find their forever homes. If you are not in a position to adopt, visiting these cafes provides engagement with the animals and a sense of community with other visitors.

Muskegon recently opened up The Whisker Room, a cat cafe that also provides job training and skill development for individuals with disabilities. This is thanks to a partnership with Big Lake Humane Society (formerly the Humane Society and Animal Rescue of Muskegon County) and Arc of the Lakeshore, a nonprofit empowering those with intellectual and development disabilities. The cafe is located at 926 Second Street in downtown Muskegon.

Walk-ins are welcome to play with the cats, but are not guaranteed and appointments are recommended. One hour of cat time is $10 for adults or $8 for seniors, children under 12, and college students. All visitations include a beverage from the cafe. Private parties are also available for up to 12 guests.

Executive Directors for The Arc of the Lakeshore and Big Lake Humane Society, Chris Pickel and Alexis Robertson, visited the Morning Mix to talk about how the new cafe has been performing!

Visit thewhiskerroom.org for more information or to book your cat time!

