Muskegon celebrating 40 years of Snowfest

Snowfest is Muskegon's signature winter event, bringing the community together for a weekend of family fun, activities, entertainment, and more. This year's event returns in and around the Frauenthal Center on Saturday, February 21.

2026 marks 40 years of Snowfest, and signature events including Battle of the Bowls and sports tournaments are slated to return. Local restaurants from Muskegon and Ottawa counties will serve their best soups and chilis, while attendees can sample and vote for the best!

The Snowfest Pub Crawl and Cocktail is a new addition for Snowfest, where attendees can explore various restaurants across downtown Muskegon and try specially-made Snowfest cocktails. $1 of cocktail proceeds will benefit JCI Greater Muskegon, and a Snowfest after party at Unruly Brewing Company will take place to close out the event.

Snowfest will also feature snow painting, a kids activity area, police officer meet-and-greet, touch-a-truck opportunities, and more.

Most events for Snowfest begin at 10 A.M., while Battle of the Bowls takes place from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M. The afterparty will begin at 8 P.M. and end at 11 P.M.

Admission is free for a majority of events, however, Battle of the Bowls tickets are $25 in advance and sport tournament prices vary.

Visit jcimuskegon.org for more information including tickets. You can also follow the event on Facebook for updates.

