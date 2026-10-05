MSU's Teddy Bear Health Fair offers free flu shots, stuffed animal check-ups

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Families can get free flu shots and a check-up for their kids' favorite stuffed animals at the Teddy Bear Health Fair in Grand Rapids.

Michigan State University's College of Human Medicine is hosting the free community event Saturday, Oct. 10, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park Community Center.

Children are invited to bring a stuffed animal to the Teddy Bear Hospital for a "check-up," while adults can learn about local health resources and programs.

The fair will also feature the Grand Rapids Gold basketball team, giveaways, arts and crafts, brain activities, lead-reducing water kits, and oral and mental health education.

A free flu vaccine clinic for all ages, presented by Alana's Foundation, will be held on-site. Vaccines are first-come, first-served, and all participants must complete online consent forms ahead of time. To register, visit flu.vna.org and use Clinic ID 3146 and passcode ALANAS2026.

Organizers ask attendees to RSVP for the fair online.