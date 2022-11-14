Ms. Wheelchair Michigan competition happening at Mary Free Bed on Nov. 20

More than 64 million Americans are living with a disability, but that doesn't stop them from achieving great things. Ms. Wheelchair America is all about achieving great things no matter the circumstances and celebrating women who are advocating and communicating for their community.

Ms. Wheelchair Michigan competition is taking place on November 20, and they're still looking for applicants to compete.

Unlike traditional beauty pageants, Ms. Wheelchair America is not a contest to select the most attractive individual. It is a competition based on advocacy, achievement, communication, and presentation to select the most accomplished and articulate spokeswoman for persons with disabilities.

The selected representative must be able to communicate both the needs and the accomplishments of her constituency to the general public, the business community, and the legislature.

Ms. Wheelchair Michigan competition will take place at the Mary Free Bed Professional Office Building, located at 350 Lafayette Ave. SE.

Find more information at mswheelchairamerica.org.