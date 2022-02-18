Motive Training shares tips on how to train for a 5K during winter

For anyone who's signed up for a 5K or marathon this year, it's time to start training! While conditions outside aren't so pleasant to start running, there are ways to prepare for a big race indoors.

Brian Murray, founder of Motive Training, shares tips on how to train for a race during the harsh conditions of winter. He answers the following questions:

Why is it important to warm up before running outside in the cold? What do runners sometimes overlook when warming up? How can Motive Training help runners or anyone else looking to get in shape?

Motive Training is located at 435 La Grave Ave. SE, Suite 104 in Grand Rapids.

Learn more by visiting movewithpurpose.com.