Motherland Cultural Connections bridges cultural gaps between immigrant communities and new residence

The West Michigan community has amazing humans living here who are from all over the world. However, leaving family, culture, and all they know to come to America can

be incredibly hard.

Motherland Cultural Connections has a mission to bridge the cultural gaps that exist between immigrant communities and their new communities of residence. By fostering mutually beneficial partnerships and providing valuable services, they hope to create a stronger, more connected, and equitable society.

One of the programs they offer is Motherland Business Coaching. They work with talented women, teaching them the ins and outs of starting an online cooking business, monetizing their skills, and creating generational wealth.

The 10-week coaching program empowers women with the necessary tools and knowledge to become successful entrepreneurs while allowing them to share their traditional ethnic and tribal dishes with the world.

To celebrate the program's completion, there will be a special Live Cooking Xperience event to celebrate their incredible progress. Students will showcase their exceptional talent, skills, and everything they've learned over the past ten weeks during this event. There will be live entertainment, vibrant music, delicious food, and a sense of community that inspires and uplifts.

The event will take place on August 5 at Madison South Hill, 415 MLK St., from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Learn more by visiting motherlandculturalconnections.com.