Morning Mix Extra: teen psychosis awareness from Michigan Minds

Psychosis is a type of mental health challenge that is characterized by changes in thinking, emotions, and sensory perception. Three out of every 100 individuals will experience psychosis at some point in their lifetime, most frequently occurring in young adulthood.

Michigan Minds is a resource hub for people ages 15 to 35 experiencing early psychosis, ensuring that quality information, care, and networking is made to people and their families across the state.

Chadwick Sutton, Peer Support Specialist for Network 180, and Dr. Eric D. Achtyes, Professor and Chair, of Western Michigan University's Department of Psychiatry, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the subject.

Visit michiganminds.org for more information, or Email them at hello@michiganminds.org.

