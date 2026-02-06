Morning Mix Extra: Mitch Lyons Wealth offers game plans for retirement

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Former NFL player and Michigan State alum Mitch Lyons brings personal experiences of familial financial burdens and game-day strategies together at Mitch Lyons Wealth, educating others on financial literacy and navigating the retirement journey. From the foundation of a strong game plan, they work alongside each client's financial situation to ensure that not only are they preparing for success, but able to have freedom and security in retirement.

Mitch sat down with Michelle to share more.

Visit mitchlyonswealth.com for more information, or call or text BLUE PRINT to (844) 867-8335. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok