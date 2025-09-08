Morning Mix Extra: Mamas and Misses hosting women's wellness workshop

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Mamas and Misses Physical Therapy provides pelvic floor therapy and resources for women in West Michigan. Based in Holland and lead by Dr. Nicole Bringer, Mamas and Misses provide in-person and virtual sessions with no physician referral needed, as well as in-person workshops.

Several topics within pelvic floor therapy they can provide include safe exercising during pregnancy, bed rest exercises, managing incontinence, labor and delivery strategies, and more.

There is an upcoming workshop, "Bowel, Bladder, and Bedroom Bliss" that will be on September 16 beginning at 6:30 P.M. It is free to attend. Attendees will be able to connect with Dr. Bringer and ask questions regarding their bowel, bladder, and reproductive health.

Dr. Bringer spoke with Michelle on the resources Mamas and Misses provides to women across West Michigan.

Visit mamasandmisses.com for more information and keep up with future events.

