Morning Mix Extra: Clocked In provides largest luxury watch selection in West Michigan

Technology is always evolving. While a cell phone or smart watch may be considered an essential accessory to many, a handcrafted, luxury watch remains a timeless accessory and is able to be re-sold or passed down along generations.

Clocked In, a luxury watch re-seller in Grand Haven, specializes in sourcing rare, discounted, or limited-edition watches not find anywhere else. With a recent boom in the pre-owned luxury watch market, collectors and first-time buyers are relying on trusted outlets to hunt for that rare or discontinued model.

Clocked In offers a one-on-one experience, where clients can speak with their staff or try pieces on. Their meticulous attention to detail ensures that every piece is carefully inspected and handpicked to ensure optimal quality for buyers and sellers alike.

The shop is located at 601 S. Beacon Blvd, Suite 103 in Grand Haven. Hours are by appointment only.

